FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.96) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.40). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.45) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.65) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTLA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

NTLA stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at $24,937,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $968,510. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

