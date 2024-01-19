Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Update

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Freshpet Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $89.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

