FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Trading Down 0.4 %

RAIL opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.89. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

See Also

