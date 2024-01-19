Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.
About Freehold Royalties
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is 2024 the year of the dividend increase?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.