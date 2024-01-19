Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

