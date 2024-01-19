Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FC

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

NYSE:FC opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $548.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.