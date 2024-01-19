Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $64.21

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.21, but opened at $60.43. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $60.43, with a volume of 552 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $977.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.60.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $654.84 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 2.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

