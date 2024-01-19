Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $64.21

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.21, but opened at $60.43. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $60.43, with a volume of 552 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $977.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.60.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $654.84 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 2.43%.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
