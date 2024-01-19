Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 237,763 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $3,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.5 %

F stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.