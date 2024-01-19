Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.67.

NYSE FND opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average is $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $116.70.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 25.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $3,620,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

