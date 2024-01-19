Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of FLXS opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.13 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 3.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.