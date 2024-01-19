Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up to $24.70

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.70, but opened at $26.79. Fiverr International shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 358,375 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FVRR. UBS Group began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Fiverr International Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $986.67 million, a P/E ratio of -441.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,202 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

