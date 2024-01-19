Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $195.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $220.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.37.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $188.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.17 and a 200 day moving average of $184.68. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

