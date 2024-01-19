Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Price Target Increased to C$2.30 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$2.30 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
FCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.55 price target on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.
Get Our Latest Report on Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Trading Up 0.8 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 326,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$329,260.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 326,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$329,260.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Sammartino sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fission Uranium
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.