Fisker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 63,486 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the average daily volume of 45,122 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fisker

Fisker Trading Down 9.2 %

NYSE:FSR opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Fisker has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

