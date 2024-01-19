Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,023,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 17.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $341,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FISV traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $137.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.18.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

