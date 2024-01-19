First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $17.35 on Friday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $165.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

See Also

