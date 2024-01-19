First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,331. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

