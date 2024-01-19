First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.51. 167,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,818. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.