First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 105,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $25.11 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $216.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

INBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Internet Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,728,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 392,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 353,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 106,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 241,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 86,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.