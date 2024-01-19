First Horizon’s (FHN) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FHN. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $145,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in First Horizon by 116.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 40.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in First Horizon by 15.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,847,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 253,127 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $5,499,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

