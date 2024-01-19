Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Releases Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. 2,149,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,976. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

