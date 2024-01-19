Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

FITB traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,525. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

