Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Gap Down to $12.60

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $12.34. Fidelis Insurance shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 68,435 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIHL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fidelis Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.00 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 58.12% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

