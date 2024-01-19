Fei USD Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002359 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and $215,024.37 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00018287 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00015222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,031.74 or 0.99981055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011605 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00219803 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,932,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,673,482 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,932,149.81255436 with 13,673,482.42979208 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96863625 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $218,191.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

