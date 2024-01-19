FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $211.59 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.