FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.90 and a 200-day moving average of $197.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

