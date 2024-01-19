FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:EZU opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

