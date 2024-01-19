FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,037,000 after buying an additional 2,119,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

