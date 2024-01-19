FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $2.33 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $62.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $64.52.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

