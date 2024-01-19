FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $432.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.33 and a 200-day moving average of $365.90. The company has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $439.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,531. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

