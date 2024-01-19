FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $146.29 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $167.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

