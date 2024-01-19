Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Fastenal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 60.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $67.93 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

