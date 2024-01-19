Family Asset Management LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,125,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% during the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

