Family Asset Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Family Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,498. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $86.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

