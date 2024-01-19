Family Asset Management LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS MTUM traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.11. 476,427 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.