Family Asset Management LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,718 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.42. 635,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,581. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

