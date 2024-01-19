Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,590,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 192,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,796. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

