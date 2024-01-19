Family Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URTH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.34. The stock had a trading volume of 40,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average of $125.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $109.48 and a 52-week high of $133.65.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

