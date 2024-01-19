Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 198.8% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 199.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PWC traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $40.28. 434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

About Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

