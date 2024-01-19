Family Asset Management LLC Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Family Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of MFA Financial worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after buying an additional 835,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,157,000 after purchasing an additional 565,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

MFA Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. 151,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,128. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 2.10.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.41%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

