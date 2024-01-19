Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. 210,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

