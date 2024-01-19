Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) vs. Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Financial Survey

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) and Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Österreichische Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington 7.77% 28.76% 16.22% Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Expeditors International of Washington pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Österreichische Post pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Expeditors International of Washington pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Österreichische Post pays out 84.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington 4 3 0 0 1.43 Österreichische Post 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and Österreichische Post, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus price target of $105.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.99%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than Österreichische Post.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Österreichische Post’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington $17.07 billion 1.10 $1.36 billion $5.29 24.32 Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A $1.74 20.84

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Österreichische Post. Österreichische Post is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expeditors International of Washington, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Österreichische Post shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Österreichische Post on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions. It also provides optimization, trade compliance, consulting, cargo security, and solutions. In addition, it acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. Further, the company provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, technology, and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Österreichische Post

(Get Free Report)

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Türkiye, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing. The Parcel & Logistics division offers solutions for parcel and express mail items; and value-added services, including food delivery, warehousing, order picking, returns management, and web shop logistics and infrastructure, as well as cash transportation services. The Retail & Bank division is involved in the provision of telecommunication products and merchandise; postal, financial, and payment transaction services; and self-service solutions, such as pick-up and drop-off stations at various locations. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Oesterreichische Post AG is a subsidiary of Österreichische Beteiligungs AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.