ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ExlService stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 407.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712,359 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ExlService by 367.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790,373 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 523.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

