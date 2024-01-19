Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Bank of America

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. 2,117,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

