Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SNMP opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $297.00.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak acquired 1,536,220 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

