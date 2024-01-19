Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $405.45 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and approximately $405.45 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.84 or 0.00058327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,868.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00171975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.74 or 0.00571936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00373790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00177285 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,114,404 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

