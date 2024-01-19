ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 725,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,218,821 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $9.15.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $601.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILJ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 93.6% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 147,844 shares in the last quarter.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

