Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.15

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 31620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.60 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,749,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,836,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,247,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,751,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

