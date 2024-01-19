Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Michael Earl Campbell Sells 2,199 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Earl Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $793.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $800.36 and a 200 day moving average of $774.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $826.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $835.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

