Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Increased by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 1,179,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,521. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

