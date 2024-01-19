Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Entegris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 3.9 %

ENTG opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Entegris has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $122.58. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ENTG

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $201,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after buying an additional 1,007,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,965,000 after buying an additional 608,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after acquiring an additional 536,532 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.